Agency Week in images: 23-27 February 2026 27/02/2026 187 views 3 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Orbital plumbing maintenance aboard the International Space Station The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captures the icy landscape of Terra Nova Bay in East Antarctica. Textile antenna incorporated into HALTI's jacket to provide wireless connection enabled by geostationary satellites First glimpse of comet 3I/ATLAS from Juice science camera Unfolding MetOp-SG-B1’s solar wing Students kick off experiments on ESA’s flat floor NGC 1637 (Hubble WFC3 and Webb NIRCam images) Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!