Agency Week in images: 23-27 March 2026 27/03/2026 213 views 11 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Meganne Christian during VR robotics training ISS over Earth, picture by ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot Western Australia’s Kimberley region is featured in this double view from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. Smile fuelled for launch Saturn (2024 Webb & Hubble images) Carbon monoxide emissions over central South America, September 2024 ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot ready for a PhysioTool session Spectrum on the launch pad under Northern Lights Crab Nebula (2024 Hubble image) Mackenzie River Hubble image of barred spiral galaxy IC 486 Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!