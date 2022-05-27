Agency Week in images: 23-27 May 2022 27/05/2022 370 views 13 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Living Planet Symposium opening address ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher opens the Living Planet Symposium Omar Di Felice, an extreme cyclist, has biked from Rome to Bonn to take part at ESA’s Living Planet Symposium. Tune in today at 15:30 live from Bonn on ESA Earth Observation Instagram as he’s joined by ESA Astronaut Luca Parmitano and ESA CryoSat Mission Geophysicist Alessandro di Bella. Samantha monitors Astrobee robotic free-flyers Greenland ice sheet melt Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!