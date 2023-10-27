Agency Week in images: 23-27 October 2023 27/10/2023 2370 views 94 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Moon shot Kilonova and host galaxy (clean) Ariane 6 on the launchpad for nighttime rehearsal Crew module being stacked over the service module below it to form the Orion vehicle for Artemis II This rare, almost cloud-free view of the remote Elephant Island in Antarctica was captured in February 2023 by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. EarthCARE standing proud in the anechoic chamber A dynamic duo … or trio? Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!