Agency Week in images: 25-29 April 2022 29/04/2022 1635 views 27 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images India is currently facing a prolonged heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 42°C in numerous cities across the country. This map, generated using data from Copernicus Sentinel-3, shows the land surface temperature on 29 April. Matthias at the Cupola Mount Aso, Japan Webb in full focus Integration of Vega-C first-second interstage unit for VV21, 22 April 2022 Liftoff of Crew-4 to the International Space Station Hubble spies a tenuous diffuse galaxy Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!