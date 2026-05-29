Agency Week in images: 25-29 May 2026 29/05/2026 834 views 26 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Europe is in the middle of a heatwave – Copernicus Sentinel-3 captured this image on Tuesday 26 May The satellite is travelling to Europe’s Spaceport, due to arrive in June. Rocket Factory Augsburg launch tower at Saxavord Spaceport This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image features the Batagaika Crater in Siberia. This is the biggest permafrost crater in the world, caused by melting permafrost and also known as a ‘mega-slump’. Little Red Dot Abell2744-QSO1 (NIRCam Image) Journey to the centre of a galaxy cluster Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!