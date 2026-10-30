Agency Week in images: 26-30 October 2026 30/10/2026 170 views 4 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Hera's first view of the separate Didymos and Dimorphos asteroids Cat’s Head Nebula (Hubble & Webb images) Galileo ground segment to be modernised for next generation Testing CRISTAL’s solar panel deployment This image of Super Typhoon Champi from Copernicus Sentinel-3 was captured on 21 October 2026 off the coasts of Taiwan and the Philippines. Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!