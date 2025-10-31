Agency Week in images: 27-31 October 2025 31/10/2025 1128 views 32 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Last look at Sentinel-1D Sentinel-1D arrives at the launch pad This image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission show Hurricane Melissa as it barrelled through the Caribbean Sea The Red Spider Nebula (Webb) European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius flanked by Andrzej Domański Minister of Finance and Economy of Poland and ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher. Flickering flame: spooky spirits or serious science? To celebrate Halloween, we bring you these spooky sights of Lake Carnegie in Australia, captured from space by Copernicus Sentinel-2. Spiralling star factory Turning up the heat in ESA’s Astronaut Reserve Training Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!