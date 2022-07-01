ESA title
Deep within the Sahara Desert lies one of the best-preserved craters on Earth. On Asteroid Day, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over the almost-perfectly circular Tenoumer Crater in Mauritania.
Agency

Week in images: 27 June - 1 July 2022

01/07/2022 982 views 36 likes
ESA / About Us / Week in images