Week in images: 27 June - 1 July 2022

Cygnus departure from Space Station Copernicus Sentinel-1 maps Bangladesh flood ArianeGroup teams have completed assembly of Ariane 6's central core in the all-new Ariane 6 Launcher Assembly Building at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana The Po River, the longest river in Italy, is hitting record low water levels after months without heavy rainfall. This Copernicus Sentinel-2 animation reveals how the river has significantly shrunk between June 2020 and June 2022. Deep within the Sahara Desert lies one of the best-preserved craters on Earth. On Asteroid Day, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over the almost-perfectly circular Tenoumer Crater in Mauritania. XROOTS plant check Patagonia Delving into an astronomical treasure trove