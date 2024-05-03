Agency Week in images: 29 April - 03 May 2024 03/05/2024 577 views 11 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Ariane 6's boosters are connected to the rocket's central core This image may resemble the surface of Mars, but it was actually captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, revealing the stunning terrain of northwest Namibia. Checking EarthCARE under UV light After more than six months on the International Space Station, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen is welcomed back to Denmark ESA and Arianespace sign agreement to launch Smile mission Webb captures iconic Horsehead Nebula in unprecedented detail Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!