Agency Week in images: 29 June - 03 July 2026 03/07/2026 209 views 9 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images A cosmic construction project The Grand Canyon, a stunning natural feature in the landscape of Arizona, US, is featured in these two satellite views. ECOS console at EAC Western Iceland – one of the last images from Sentinel-1A Cave cabling FLEX and Sentinel-3C bound for launch site ESA authorises Airbus to begin Aeolus-2 development The map is an interferogram derived from the comparison of Sentinel-1 data on two dates: on the 18 June before the earthquakes and on 25 June a day after. Nine engines on first Rocket Factory Augsburg launch vehicle FS Tau (Webb NIRCam image) Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!