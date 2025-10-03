Agency Week in images: 29 September - 3 October 2025 03/10/2025 318 views 7 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image captures an active lava lake on the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island. From inner to outer space The European Space Agency and the Korea AeroSpace Administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding at IAC 2025 in Sydney. Engineers with newly developed phased array antenna Heads of space agencies and offices met at the IAF Global Space Leaders Summit alongside IAC 2025 on 30 September 2025. Webb brings cosmic lenses into focus Sentinel-6B ready to start its launch campaign ESA and Avio signature for a reuseable upper stage demonstration mission Yellow and blue, old and new Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!