Agency Week in images: 30 March - 3 April 2020

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over Finistère – a French department in the west of Brittany. Deployment test of James Webb Space Telescope's primary mirror Hypersonic surfing Earth and the Moon as seen by the selfie cameras on board of the Bepi Colombo spacecraft in early March 2020 Sterilisation for planetary protection