Agency Week in images: 4-8 April 2020 08/05/2020 564 views 25 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Copernicus Sentinel-3D arrives in Cannes Northwest Greenland is featured in this icy image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission. ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer trains robotic operations on the Dynamic Skills Trainer (DST) at EAC Ins and outs of 3D printing Working on Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich 360 degree ISS Experience camera on the Space Station Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!