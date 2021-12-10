Agency Week in images: 6 - 10 December 2021 10/12/2021 261 views 10 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Real colour composite image of comet Leonard Galileo satellites 27-28 liftoff Webb fuelled for launch Webb's Ariane 5 launch vehicle exits the launch vehicle integration building at Europe's Spaceport ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer enjoys potato soup from his home region on the International Space Station Mount Everest for International Mountain Day Mini-jet found near milky way’s supermassive black hole Blood disc for astronaut diagnosis Fairbanks, Alaska Four filter fusion Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!