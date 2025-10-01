Advancing Europe’s quantum secure communications from space

The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a €50 million contract with aerospace company Thales Alenia Space to begin the preliminary design phase of the Security And cryptoGrAphic (SAGA) mission. This agreement enables SAGA to continue to its preliminary design review, marking a relevant step towards establishing secure, space-based communications using quantum technologies.

SAGA, developed by ESA, aims to demonstrate quantum key distribution (QKD) via satellites, complementing ground quantum encryption networks currently under development across European Union Member States. Using quantum mechanical principles, it is possible to produce cryptographic keys that shut down when there is any attempt at observation or tampering. By enabling secure transmission of encryption keys over long distances, SAGA will contribute to the resilience of Europe’s digital infrastructure and support the protection of sensitive government and institutional data.

The mission is part of the broader European Quantum Communication Infrastructure (EuroQCI), a joint initiative between ESA and the European Commission. EuroQCI works towards creating a pan-European network that links ground-based and space-based quantum systems, boosting cybersecurity across industries ranging from energy and healthcare to defence and emergency response. It will become one of the pillars of Europe’s cybersecurity strategy.

The contract with Thales Alenia Space, signed during the Quantum Europe Forum in Brussels on 1 October, will support the development of technologies, system prototypes, and a demonstration of the critical technologies involved for the satellite’s success. The preliminary design review is expected within two years, after which ESA will continue with the manufacturing phase. The contract was signed by Antonio Sturiale, Director of Domain Telecommunication Italy at Thales Alenia Space, and Laurent Jaffart, Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications at ESA, in the presence of Aymard de Touzalin, Head of Unit, Emerging & Disruptive Technologies at DG CNECT, European Commission.