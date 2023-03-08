ESA title
Applications

Europe-wide space-enabled aviation approaches take off

06/07/2023 486 views 18 likes
ESA / Applications / Connectivity and Secure Communications

Commercial air passengers across Europe will soon experience fewer flight delays and greener travel thanks to pilots being able to use satellites to route their planes.

The ESA-backed Iris for aviation system connects pilots digitally to air traffic controllers via satellites, so that flight routes can be optimised. Pilots will be able to fly the most efficient routes, saving time and fuel, while cutting carbon dioxide emissions by up to 10%.

The system has almost completed its certification process with the European Aviation Safety Authority – following which it can be used for pan-European air traffic management – following a commercial deal signed between UK-based satellite communication company Inmarsat, which developed the technology with ESA support and was recently acquired by Viasat, and the European Satellite Services Provider (ESSP), which delivers communication, navigation and surveillance services for aviation.

Under the agreement, the ESSP will interface with more than 30 national air traffic control authorities and manage the completion of certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency.

From left to right: Joel Klooster, Senior Vice President Airline Operations and Safety for Viasat’s recently acquired Inmarsat business; Antonio Garutti, Antonio Garutti, Head of Telecommunication Systems Project Office at ESA; and Charlotte Neyret, Chief Executive Officer of the ESSP
From left to right: Joel Klooster, Senior Vice President Airline Operations and Safety for Viasat’s recently acquired Inmarsat business; Antonio Garutti, Antonio Garutti, Head of Telecommunication Systems Project Office at ESA; and Charlotte Neyret, Chief Executive Officer of the ESSP

With large quantities of data relayed to and from the aircraft, the Iris system provides secure, reliable and fast high-bandwidth links between pilots and air traffic controllers. It complements the outdated data communications technology that is used at present and is nearing full capacity in Europe’s congested airspace.

Iris is due to enter commercial and operational service fully in Europe next year, and airlines including easyJet and ITA Airways have already signed up to use the system.

Charlotte Neyret, Chief Executive Officer of the ESSP, said: “ESSP strongly believes in Iris as a pioneering Europe-wide satellite communications data link programme and we are committed to developing, operating and commercialising it for Europe at this early stage. ESSP is proud to contribute as a service provider to the expansion of Iris technology, which will bring a wide range of benefits to the aerospace industry, as Iris will allow the development of new environmentally friendly routes, which will improve air traffic control management, reduce fuel costs and finally lead to the deployment of more efficient air operations, to name just a few of the programme's strengths.”

Joel Klooster, Senior Vice President Airline Operations and Safety for Viasat’s recently acquired Inmarsat business, said: “The ESSP has been appointed as Iris service provider at a pivotal moment, as we enter the final phase of pre-commercial operations for this ground-breaking programme and prepare for the start of commercial service over the next year.

“This is an important milestone, not only for Iris, but for the aviation industry as a whole. While it can seem overwhelming and difficult as individuals or organisations to make a difference to climate change, when we come together working across the ecosystem, as partners with a shared goal, we can make a big difference.”

Javier Benedicto, Acting Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications at ESA, said: “We are proud to support the space-enabled digitalisation of Europe’s skies, which will help to make aviation greener. ESA developed the Iris system in partnership with Inmarsat and we look forward to seeing it certified so that European citizens can benefit from shorter journey times and greener travel. Iris is a great example of how ESA is accelerating the use of space for a green future.”

Related Articles

Story
ITA Airways plane
Applications

Italian airline signs up for space-enabled flights

08/03/2023 4311 views 65 likes
Read
Story
easyJet Airbus A320neo aircraft
Applications

easyJet signs up for Iris space-enabled digital skies

21/06/2022 3405 views 64 likes
Read
Story
Iris artist impression
Applications

Iris system to digitalise airspace goes global

09/06/2022 4270 views 47 likes
Read
Story
Iris artist impression
Applications

ESA acts to make air travel greener

27/10/2021 5220 views 77 likes
Read
Story
Iris flight trial
Applications

Flight trials for greener aviation set for take off

19/06/2020 3057 views 66 likes
Read