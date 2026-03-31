Applications Seven missions launched to test optimised data transfer from space 31/03/2026 574 views 23 likes

Eight CubeSats and one payload supported by the European Space Agency (ESA) reached orbit, where they will demonstrate various applications aimed at improving how data is sent around and processed. Thanks to these demonstrations, practical and – sometimes – even life-saving data enabled from space will move more efficiently and reach the right actors on time in the future.

The transmission of information between Earth and space relies on radio frequencies, a scarce resource that has a finite capacity to carry data. With the rising number of satellites and the increasing integration of space technology into everyday activities, the volume of exchanged data continues to grow. These challenges are making organisations look for new ways to make information move faster and more efficiently over greater distances. The missions launched aboard Space X’s Transporter-16 on 30 March aim to find solutions towards this problem. More concretely, some CubeSats will demonstrate various elements of laser communication, a secure and high-throughput method to connect spacecrafts with each other and to ground stations. From testing new optical stations on Earth to inter-satellite links, the CubeSats focus on showing easier and more cost-effective complementary technologies to radio frequencies. In addition, other CubeSats and a payload carried on a host CubeSat will test improved methods for transmitting data, including communication between satellites in the same and intersecting orbits. They will also demonstrate enhanced in-orbit data processing, which helps reduce the risk of sending inaccurate or unnecessary information.

Greek Connectivity Programme OptiSat ready for integration before integration with its deployment system Five CubeSats launched aboard Transporter-16 were developed within ESA’s Greek Connectivity programme – implemented by ESA on behalf on the Greek Government’s Ministry of Digital Governance. This launch mainly represents a solid step towards advancing Greece’s space-based optical capabilities. Optical communications through laser links are a promising technology that can complement radio frequencies. Most of the CubeSats aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, which launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, will validate optical terminals from different companies and optical ground stations, providing a better overview of the specific capabilities and supporting European competitiveness. The cereal box sized CubeSat called OptiSat is operated by Greek company Planetek Hellas. It will include German secure space-based communications manufacturer TESAT’s SCOT20 laser communication terminal to send and receive secure, high-speed laser links from other small satellites in low Earth orbit.

PeakSat integrated with its deployment system PeakSat is a loaf of bread-sized satellite fully developed by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. Including Lithuania-based company Astrolight’s ATLAS-1 terminal, it will test laser communications between space and upgraded Greek optical ground stations.

ERMIS-3 in the laboratory The ERMIS mission’s satellites are three CubeSats built by the ERMIS consortium, led by the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. ERMIS-1 and ERMIS-2 – both 6U (each U is 10cm3) – will use a set of two antennas as payloads: one antenna will test 5G connectivity for satellite-enabled Internet-of-Things applications, and the other will test intersatellite links over radio frequencies. Separately, the 8U ERMIS-3 features an Astrolight ATLAS-1 terminal as well. Flying together with the ERMIS-1 and ERMIS-2 CubeSats, this mission will focus on achieving the accurate pointing, acquisition and tracking needed to perform a laser link with a station on the ground.

ERMIS-3 will carry a camera to demonstrates quick transfer of hyperspectral images from space via laser link, useful for precision agriculture. The Hellenic Space Dawn mission falls under the same thematic demonstration and will be launched later, aboard T-16.5 in May. It entails two oven-sized satellites managed by the Greek group of companies EMTech Space. The two CubeSats will validate laser links that are robust enough to resist interference and will offer improvements in comparison to traditional radio frequency systems. Similar to ERMIS-3, it will carry a high-resolution camera to benefit from the optical links to test applications that need to send data with minimal delay, such as cartography and land-use monitoring.

Pioneer Partnership Project Mission SaaS CubeSat integrated with its deployment system ESA’s Pioneer Partnership Projects aim to create new space mission providers by helping companies develop the necessary infrastructure and enabling affordable, rapid access to space. Three CubeSats developed under Pioneer flew aboard Transporter-16. Mission SaaS, consisting of a 6U CubeSat and led by satellite manufacturer and operator Spire Global, is focused on demonstrating the use of optical links between satellites. Because satellites travel at high speeds, the window of opportunity to download information to Earth is short. By improving the efficiency of data transfer between satellites, information can be relayed and then downloaded precisely where needed on the ground.

VIREON 1 Spire Global collects real-time weather data to support weather forecasting. It also gathers flight and ship tracking information, that enable optimised routing, reduced costs and carbon footprint. Mission VIREON™, from the UK’s AAC Clyde Space, sent two 16U CubeSats that will address the need for cost-effective medium-resolution Earth Observation data to support increased productivity and reduced environmental impact in land management and farming. These satellites can quickly deliver high-quality images from space, helping track crops, forests, and water resources with daily updates. Their ability to cover large areas and send information almost in real time makes them valuable for monitoring environmental changes and supporting efficient farming practices. They will be followed-up by two additional 16U CubeSats on Transporter-18. The satellites were developed in partnership with ESA and the UK Space Agency within the Pioneer programme as part of ESA’s programme of Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES).

EDGX Belgian company EDGX has launched its smart and compact digital data processing unit payload, combining powerful GPU-based computing with advanced AI optimisation capabilities. The device, small enough to fit in one’s hand, enables satellites to process data efficiently in orbit while minimising power consumption, a critical constraint for space systems.

EDGX's digital data processing unit During the Transporter-16 mission, EDGX will be putting the AI through its paces. For example, it will track how much power they use during the execution of various compute intensive workloads. The payload is designed to be flexible and reconfigurable, so it can change and work smoothly with other spacecraft systems as needed. The device was designed and develop with support from ESA's Industrial Competitiveness programme, within the Agency's Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES).