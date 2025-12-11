Applications Space-enabled air traffic control takes flight globally 11/12/2025 673 views 9 likes

Air travellers will shrink their carbon footprint while reducing flight delays worldwide, thanks to a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA), satellite operator Viasat and aerospace company Boeing. Flights to test the space-based technology with new aviation standards from and to the USA and Europe took place in late October and early November.

The US-based Boeing aircraft from United Airlines used the Iris satellite-based system to digitally connect pilots via satellites with air traffic controllers, enabling the more efficient routing of flights and reducing the fuel consumed. The Iris service and communication system ̶ developed by Viasat in partnership with ESA, ESSP (FR) as service provider and a wide industrial consortium of European and Canadian companies is fully operational in the European airspace since 2024 with more than 17,000 flights so far and counting . This partnership with Boeing paves the way to make Iris global. Pilots mostly communicate with air traffic controllers by analog voice and/or using digital terrestrial communication technology. Using Iris satellite communications for air traffic management complements these technologies, making flight operations more efficient. It also allows flights to optimise their trajectories taking the best possible route depending on weather conditions and other constraints. Although the COVID-19 pandemic reduced demand for air travel, the industry has fully bounced back, and the number of flights is expected to increase by 50% before 2050. Such increase makes route optimisation a priority.

ESA logo on Boeing's ecoDemonstrator Explorer, operated by United Airlines The aircraft, operated by United Airlines, forms part of Boeing’s ecoDemonstrator programme which has been running from 2012, testing different methods and technologies to make commercial flights more efficient and sustainable. The aeroplanes are used for short-term experimenting of specific technologies, one-third of which get implemented, suggesting the high impact this innovative digital communications technology can have on the current way of flying. Iris provides secure communications and allows more information exchange between pilots, air traffic controllers and airline operation centres. Ultimately, the global use of digital communications technology supported by Iris will ensure more efficient flight routes, resulting in significant savings of CO2 emissions and fewer flight delays for passengers.

Boeing's ecoDemonstrator Explorer operated by United Airlines Laurent Jaffart, ESA Director for Connectivity and Secure Communications said: “This partnership marks a crucial milestone towards a unified global solution for Air Traffic Management. Through this testing of interconnected digital communications, we are not only advancing operational efficiency but also moving towards safer and more efficient airspace. Ultimately, this will deliver significant economic benefits and help reduce emissions, supporting the aviation industry in achieving its sustainability goals.” “Boeing is proud to lead the way in advancing digital communications that enhance safety and operational efficiency in aviation,” said Todd Citron, Chief Technology Officer of Boeing. “Our partnership with United Airlines and esteemed collaborators marks a significant step towards a more sustainable future for air travel. By leveraging innovative technologies, we are not only improving the flying experience but also enhancing safety, paving the way for a more secure aviation industry.” “At United, our commitment to innovation and decarbonisation is at the core of what we do,” said Lauren Riley, Chief Sustainability Officer of United Airlines, “Collaborating with Boeing and other partners on the ecoDemonstrator Explorer allows us to advance new digital technologies that make flying safer, more efficient, and lower in emissions. By deploying these next-generation solutions, we’re not only enhancing the experience for our customers and crews but also supporting our goal to decarbonise aviation.” “As aviation evolves, so too does the need for communication systems that can support emerging requirements, such as trajectory-based operations, which demand technologies beyond current standards,” said Yann Cabaret, CEO, SITA for Aircraft. “By partnering with Boeing on their ecoDemonstrator IPS Testing program we at SITA are actively testing these innovative solutions in real-world, multi-link environments, advancing our shared vision for safer, more efficient, and better-connected skies.” “Viasat is excited to be partnering with Boeing on the ecoDemonstrator program to show how satcom datalink supports current and future Trajectory Based Operations,” said Joel Klooster, SVP Airline Operations and Safety of Viasat. “Building off the European Space Agency’s Iris program, now operational in Europe, this activity demonstrates the ability of Viasat’s SB-S service to support the transition to ATN/IPS, the next generation of IP-based datalink critical to supporting increased air traffic volumes in a sustainable and efficient manner.” The flights testing the technology took place over the last two weeks of October, beginning in Houston, Texas, and culminating in Edinburgh in the UK in early November.