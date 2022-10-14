Earth from Space: Mississippi River

Mississippi River, one of the longest rivers in North America, is featured in this multi-temporal radar image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission .

The Mississippi River is one of the world’s major river systems in size, habitat diversity and biological productivity. The river flows 3766 km from its source at Lake Itasca through the centre of the continental United States to the Gulf of Mexico.

The area pictured here shows where the Mississippi straddles the states of Louisiana and Mississippi. The image combines three radar acquisitions from the Sentinel-1 mission taken 12 days apart to show changes in crop and land conditions over time. Bright colours in the image come from changes on the ground that have occurred between acquisitions.

Water bodies, including the Mississippi River, visible in the far right, and Catahoula Lake, in the far left, appear black as water surfaces reflect the radar signal away from the satellite. If we take a closer look, we can see cargo ships travelling along the Mississippi. Ships from 7 April 2022 appear in red, those from 19 April appear in green, and those from 1 May appear in blue.

White areas in the image indicate the various types of vegetation that surrounds the river, including the Kisatchie National Forest – the only national forest in Louisiana. The Mississippi is a classic example of a meandering alluvial river with its loops and curls along its path leaving behind meander scars, cutoffs and free-standing ‘oxbow lakes’.

The Mississippi River Basin is home to a variety of agricultural activity. Nutrient-rich soil from sediment deposits through the floodplain supports cropland close to the river and its tributaries. Rectangular fields in the image are cultivated land. The farming of cotton and soybean make up a significant portion of the areas economic production.