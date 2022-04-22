Key findings from the European State of the Climate Report

Europe experienced its warmest summer on record in 2021, accompanied by severe floods in western Europe and dry conditions in the Mediterranean. These are just some of the key findings from the Copernicus Climate Change Service’s European State of the Climate report released today. The in-depth report provides key insights and a comprehensive analysis of climate conditions in 2021, with a special focus on Europe and the Arctic.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service, implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) on behalf of the European Commission, released its 5th edition of the report today on Earth Day.

The report is compiled from a range of data sources from satellite to in situ, with contributions from international climate science experts which includes Copernicus partners and national meteorological bodies.

The 2021 global perspective includes increasing surface air and sea surface temperatures, sea level rise and glacier mass loss, while Europe saw a year of extremes including heatwaves, record sea surface temperatures, wildfires, flooding, and unusually low wind speeds in some regions.

The full report, covering a wide-range of variables and themes, is a useful tool for scientists, climate-specialised journalists, policymakers and professionals working in climate-sensitive sectors, such as tourism, agriculture or renewable energy.