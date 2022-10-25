From Rome to Cannes

The Copernicus Sentinel-1C satellite is currently in Cannes undergoing a series of demanding tests in preparation for launch in 2023. The third member of the Sentinel-1 radar family, part of Europe’s Copernicus programme, will continue the critical task of delivering key radar imagery of Earth’s surface for a wide range of services and scientific applications.

The satellite successfully completed all integration tests this summer in Rome followed by environmental tests including thermal-vacuum and mechanical vibration. These types of tests are designed to reproduce in-orbit thermal conditions, as well as the mechanical and acoustic stress Sentinel-1 will experience during launch.

The satellite is now undergoing a final series of tests in Cannes, at Thales Alenia Space’s plant on the French Riviera, including synthetic aperture radar (SAR) antenna deployment, electromagnetic compatibility and radio frequency functional testing in the facility’s anechoic chamber. These tests will continue to take place until mid to end of November.

The next steps will be to stow the radar antenna and then deploy the solar array wings and complete the system validation tests with the Ground Control team at the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) within December.

David Bibby, Copernicus Sentinel-1 Payload Manager, said, “Today we have witnessed the deployment of the Sentinel-1C synthetic aperture radar antenna in Thales Alenia Space in Cannes. It was once more a demonstration of the great collaboration between ESA, Thales and Airbus teams, which we have come to expect on Sentinel-1 and is fundamental to the success of the mission.”

Sentinel-1C is scheduled to lift off on ESA’s new Vega-C rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana in the first half of 2023.