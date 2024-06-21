ESA title
Sentinel-2C arrives in Kourou
Applications

Sentinel-2C arrives in French Guiana

22/07/2024 688 views 19 likes
ESA / Applications / Observing the Earth / Copernicus / Sentinel-2

The Sentinel-2C satellite, the third Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite, has arrived at the European spaceport in French Guiana for liftoff on the final Vega rocket in September. Sentinel-2C, like its predecessors, will continue to provide high-quality data for Copernicus – the Earth observation component of the EU Space Programme.

After road transportation from the Airbus facilities in Friedrichshafen to Bremen on 2 July, Sentinel-2C was shipped on 4 July on the iconic Canopée – the first sail-assisted container ship. After a two-week journey, it has now safely arrived and will now undergo a series of pre-launch tests to prepare it for liftoff.

Constantin Mavrocordatos, Sentinel-2 Project Manager at ESA, said, “I am extremely proud of the Sentinel-2 team. Their dedication and flexibility allowed us to adapt to the available launcher slots and meet this crucial milestone on time.

“Sentinel-2 has been a tremendous success, dedicated to observing land and coastal areas. With Sentinel-2C, and later Sentinel-2D, we will be able to serve the user community and scientists for at least another decade, providing the tools to closely monitor our environment and help decision-makers take informed actions.”

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission is based on a constellation of two identical satellites, Sentinel-2A (launched in 2015) and Sentinel-2B (launched in 2017), flying in the same orbit but 180° apart to optimise coverage and revisit time.

The satellite carries a high-resolution multispectral imager and will generate optical images from the visible to the shortwave infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum. From its altitude of 786 km, the satellite will provide continuous imagery in 13 spectral bands with resolutions of 10, 20 and 60 m and a uniquely large swath width of 290 km.

Data collected from Sentinel-2 is currently being used for a wide range of applications, including precision farming, water quality monitoring, natural disaster management and methane emissions detection.

Sentinel-2 provides particularly useful information for monitoring natural ecosystems, as it can for instance differentiate between various vegetation types and offers data on biophysical variables such as leaf area index, lead chlorophyll content and leaf water content.

Once in orbit, Sentinel-2C will replace its predecessor, Sentinel-2A, while Sentinel-2D will later replace Sentinel-2B. Along with the Sentinel-2 Next Generation satellite, they will ensure data continuity beyond 2035.

Related Articles

Image
Applications

Saharan dust over the Strait of Messina

21/06/2024 1670 views 16 likes
Saharan dust over the Strait of Messina
View
Story
Barcelona captured by Copernicus Sentinel-2
Applications

From space to soil

24/04/2024 2165 views 29 likes
Read
Story
Soybean
Applications

Measuring nutrition in crops from space

10/10/2023 8155 views 83 likes
Read

Related Links

Focus on
Observing the Earth
Applications

Observing the Earth

Open item
Mission
Applications

Copernicus Sentinel-2

Open
Focus on
Applications

Sentinel data access

Open
Focus on

Vega

Open
Focus on
Arianespace logo
Applications

Arianespace

Open
Focus on
Applications

Airbus

Open