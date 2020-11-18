Team talk: 10 things about Copernicus Sentinel-6
On Saturday 21 November, the Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite will launch from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, US. Learn more about how the satellite will measure sea-surface height with greater precision than ever before through this series of soundbites from ESA experts and spokespeople.
What should we all know about the oceans right now?
(Voice of Craig Donlon, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Mission Scientist)
What is the Sentinel-6 mission?
(Voice of Pierrik Vuilleumier, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Project Manager)
What are the big questions Sentinel-6 will help answer?
(Voice of Craig Donlon, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Mission Scientist)
What is special about Sentinel-6’s orbit?
(Voice of Pierrik Vuilleumier, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Project Manager)
How is Sentinel-6 different compared to earlier altimetry missions?
(Voice of Bill Simpson, Sentinel-6 Launch Campaign Manager)
What challenges are there in getting the information we need about the oceans from space?
(Voice of Craig Donlon, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Mission Scientist)
What are other potential applications of the data?
(Voice of Craig Donlon, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Mission Scientist)
What are the benefits of Sentinel-6?
(Voice of Guido Levrini, Copernicus Space Segment Programme Manager)
Who are the partners of the mission?
(Voice of Josef Aschbacher, Director of Earth Observation Programmes)
Watch the launch live
Tune in to ESA Web TV or ESA Facebook from 17:45 CET (08:45 PST) onwards to watch the launch live.
Click here to view the interactive media kit to learn more about the launch.
Join the conversation online with the hashtags #Sentinel6 and #SpaceCare
For live updates, follow: @esa_eo @esa @esaoperations