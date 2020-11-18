Team talk: 10 things about Copernicus Sentinel-6

On Saturday 21 November, the Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite will launch from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, US. Learn more about how the satellite will measure sea-surface height with greater precision than ever before through this series of soundbites from ESA experts and spokespeople.

(Voice of Bill Simpson, Sentinel-6 Launch Campaign Manager)

Who are the partners of the mission?

(Voice of Josef Aschbacher, Director of Earth Observation Programmes)

Watch the launch live

Tune in to ESA Web TV or ESA Facebook from 17:45 CET (08:45 PST) onwards to watch the launch live.

