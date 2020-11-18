ESA title
Ice lost from ice sheets contributes to sea-level rise
Team talk: 10 things about Copernicus Sentinel-6

20/11/2020 225 views 9 likes
On Saturday 21 November, the Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite will launch from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, US. Learn more about how the satellite will measure sea-surface height with greater precision than ever before through this series of soundbites from ESA experts and spokespeople.

What should we all know about the oceans right now?

(Voice of Craig Donlon, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Mission Scientist)

 
European Space Agency · Sentinel-6: What should we all know about the oceans right now?

 

What is the Sentinel-6 mission?

(Voice of Pierrik Vuilleumier, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Project Manager)

 
European Space Agency · What is the Sentinel-6 mission?

 

What are the big questions Sentinel-6 will help answer?

(Voice of Craig Donlon, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Mission Scientist)

 
European Space Agency · How does the Sentinel-6 satellite work?

 

What is special about Sentinel-6’s orbit? 

(Voice of Pierrik Vuilleumier, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Project Manager)

 
European Space Agency · What is special about Sentinel-6’s orbit?

 

How is Sentinel-6 different compared to earlier altimetry missions?

(Voice of Bill Simpson, Sentinel-6 Launch Campaign Manager)

 
European Space Agency · How is Sentinel-6 different compared to earlier altimetry missions?

 

What challenges are there in getting the information we need about the oceans from space?

 (Voice of Craig Donlon, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Mission Scientist)

 
European Space Agency · What challenges are there in getting the information we need about the oceans from space?

 

What are other potential applications of the data?

(Voice of Craig Donlon, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Mission Scientist)

 
European Space Agency · What are other potential applications of Sentinel-6 data?

 

What are the benefits of Sentinel-6?

(Voice of Guido Levrini, Copernicus Space Segment Programme Manager)

European Space Agency · What are the benefits of Sentinel-6?

 

Who are the partners of the mission?

(Voice of Josef Aschbacher, Director of Earth Observation Programmes)

 
European Space Agency · Who are the partners of the Sentinel-6 mission?

 

Watch the launch live

 

Tune in to ESA Web TV or ESA Facebook from 17:45 CET (08:45 PST) onwards to watch the launch live.

Click here to view the interactive media kit to learn more about the launch.

Join the conversation online with the hashtags #Sentinel6 and #SpaceCare

For live updates, follow: @esa_eo   @esa  @esaoperations

