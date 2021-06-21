Take part in ESA’s Space App Camp

ESA is inviting up to 25 committed mobile app developers and specialists in artificial and machine learning related to observing Earth from space to join this year’s Space App Camp, which will be a virtual event over eight weeks, from 20 July to 20 September.

The Space App Camp aims to make Earth observation data and services accessible to a wide range of citizens using their smart phones or personal devices. An array of Earth observation satellites, including the Copernicus Sentinel missions, collects a vast amount of data. This big data from space reveals information about our planet’s atmosphere, land, and water, and offers countless opportunities for creating attractive, even transformational applications in connection with mobile apps.

Space App Camp participants will be introduced to the Copernicus data and learn how big data from space can enrich mobile apps using a dedicated API for Earth observation data. The 2021 virtual edition revolves around an enhanced cooperation with the ESA’s Ф-lab, whose mission is to accelerate the future of Earth observation through new transformational ideas, and selecting, maturing, testing, and nurturing the most promising concepts.

While this is ESA’s tenth Space App Camp, it is the first time that the camp is offering an enhanced mentorship programme, which involves a comprehensive learning and mobile software development scheme spread over the eight weeks, and which is supported by experts in Earth observation, artificial intelligence, intellectual property protection and business development.

The winners will be rewarded with cash prizes of up to €2500 and a unique Earth observation support package to allow them to continue working on their winning App idea. They will also be invited to participate to ESA’s Φ-week and Living Planet Symposium, with all costs covered.

There is also a unique prize of an Earth observation support package worth about €3500. This includes technical Earth observation data consultancy, eight hours of software engineering services, access to a global network of Earth observation experts in applied and technical fields and support from professional ESA business developers.