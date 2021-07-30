Earth from Space: Malé, the Maldives

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over Malé – the capital and most populous city in the Republic of Maldives.

Click on the image below to explore it in its full 10 m resolution.

The Republic of Maldives consist of a chain of around 1200 small coral islands that are grouped into clusters of atolls – scattered across 90 000 sq km of ocean. A number of these little islands can be seen in the image, with the turquoise colours depicting clear, shallow waters dotted by coral reefs which contrasts with the dark colours of the Indian Ocean.

Malé, located at the southern edge of the North Malé Atoll, can be easily spotted in the right of the image. The island is small enough to walk around in approximately one hour, with most sights concentrated on its northern shore. Malé is both a trade and tourist centre, connected with Sri Lanka and India by steamship lines, with several vessels visible in the image.

With a population of more than 200 000 and an area of around eight sq km, Malé is one of the most densely populated cities in the world with the city covering almost the entire island.

With more than 80% of the Maldives’ land standing less than one metre above average sea level, the Maldives has the lowest terrain of any country in the world. This makes the archipelago particularly vulnerable to sea-level rise.

In response to this rising threat, the Maldives is working on enhancing the resilience of the country’s islands, which includes constructing the artificial island of Hulhumalé – visible northeast of the airport island of Hulhulé.