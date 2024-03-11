Applications ESA’s cloud and aerosol satellite aerosol-free 03/05/2024 125 views 2 likes

A few weeks ago, a team of engineers carefully extracted ESA's EarthCARE satellite from its protective transport container, initiating a meticulous process of inspection, testing and preparation for its liftoff later this month from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Amidst an extensive checklist of tasks, was a rigorous effort to guarantee that the satellite is in pristine condition, underscoring the thorough attention to detail essential to making the satellite ready for launch.

Checking EarthCARE under UV light Checking that EarthCARE is immaculately clean is paramount to optimising the performance of its four instruments. This set of instruments will shed new light on the interplay between clouds, aerosols, incoming solar energy and outgoing radiation, which together regulate Earth’s climate. Aerosols are small particles, such as dust, suspended in the air. While we all know that dust gets everywhere, thanks to the team’s painstaking work, they verified that EarthCARE is dust-free by turning off the cleanroom lights and using UV light for their inspections. With the task of cleaning done and dusted, EarthCARE now stands on the verge of being fuelled, marking a significant milestone in its journey to space. Prior to the satellite being cleaned, one of the earlier tasks involved opening the satellite’s cloud profiling radar antenna, which spans 2.5 m across.

Opening EarthCARE’s cloud profiling radar This instrument, provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is engineered to penetrate clouds to yield detailed insights into their vertical structure, velocity, particle size and distribution, and water content. The propulsion team from the UK has also arrived, and is now preparing for the hazardous job of fuelling the satellite before it is eventually encapsulated in the rocket fairing ahead of launch. Follow the EarthCARE launch campaign blog for more updates.

EarthCARE over desert dust

