EarthCARE mission kit

Explore this mission kit to learn more about EarthCARE – ESA’s new mission that will shed new light on the role that clouds and aerosols play in regulating Earth’s climate.

This is an interactive mission kit. Navigate between pages from the contents page or with the arrows at the bottom of each page. Use hyperlinked texts to access more information on related webpages. Click on the ‘download’ symbol to download images, graphics and animations. Links to multimedia are provided at the end of this mission kit.

About EarthCARE

ESA’s Earth Cloud Aerosol and Radiation Explorer (EarthCARE) mission is the most complex of all of ESA’s trailblazing Earth Explorer missions – missions that deliver critical information to understand how our world functions and the impact that human activity is having on natural processes.

Equipped with four state-of-the-art instruments, EarthCARE will make a range of different measurements that together will shed new light on the role that clouds and aerosols play in regulating Earth’s delicate temperature balance.

EarthCARE has been developed as a cooperation between ESA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).