Introducing World Cereal

Global food security is a major challenge in the face of population growth and climate change. One of the first steps in achieving food security for all is to know which crops are growing where and how – each season. Launching today, ESA’s WorldCereal is the world’s first dynamic system capable of providing seasonally updated crop information to help monitor agricultural production across the globe.

According to the 2022 report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, the number of people facing chronic hunger, jumped from around 618 million in 2019 to 769 million in 2021. The impacts of climate change and recent crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather events, have a profound impact on food systems around the world.

With the increasing likelihood that we will exceed the 1.5˚C limit and even surpass the 2˚C limit, climate-related disasters will continue to exacerbate an already critical food situation.

This is where WorldCereal, a global and seasonal crop and irrigation mapping system, comes in. WorldCereal provides highly accurate seasonally updated cropland and crop-type maps at 10-metre spatial resolution at a global scale.

Simonetta Cheli, ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, comments, “As the first worldwide platform of its kind, WorldCereal is another powerful example of space delivering smart solutions to some of the biggest challenges we face today. With our data and applications, we are moving more and more from measuring and monitoring to managing and mitigating global risks.”

The system can generate a range of seasonal products, including global temporary crop extent, seasonal maize and cereal maps, seasonal irrigation maps and seasonal active cropland maps.

Focusing on maize and cereals, this detailed view of agriculture – made freely available – will help monitor agricultural production around the world.

WorldCereal provides a vital tool for policymakers, international organisations and researchers to better understand global crop and irrigation patterns, as well as inform decision-making related to food security and sustainable agriculture.