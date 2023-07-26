Litli-Hrútur eruption seen from space

On 10 July 2023, a volcano some 30 km from Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, erupted following heightened seismic activity in the area. Satellites orbiting above us have captured the molten lava and smoke plume puffing from the Litli-Hrútur volcano.

Litli-Hrútur, which translates to ‘Little Ram,’ is part of the Fagradalsfjall volcanic area in southwest Iceland. After around 800 years of silence, the volcanic area burst into life in March 2021 with an eruption in the Geldingadalur valley followed by a smaller eruption in the nearby Meradalur valley in August 2022.

Almost one year later, a new eruption began at Litli-Hrútur mountain. In the week leading up to the eruption, thousands of small earthquakes had been recorded in the area, the largest of which was a magnitude 4.8 quake, according to the Icelandic Met Office.

And, as of today, the eruption is still ongoing. Tourists and spectators are flocking to the site, mesmerised by the ongoing volcanic activity and eager to witness the natural spectacle up close. For those unable to make the journey, the eruption can still be experienced from the comfort of their homes through a dedicated livestream as well as satellite imagery.

Satellite technologies now make it possible to monitor volcanic activity in even the most isolated corners of the globe. Satellites carry different instruments that provide a wealth of complementary information to better understand volcanic eruptions. Optical satellites, such as the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, can image smoke plumes, lava flows, mudslides and ground fissures.