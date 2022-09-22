Mediterranean Sea hit by marine heatwave

Many parts of Europe saw record-breaking temperatures over the summer, but it wasn’t just the continental mainland that was affected: the Mediterranean Sea also suffered a major marine heatwave. An ESA-funded project, CAREHeat, detected one of the most intense Mediterranean marine heatwaves observed during the satellite era – with sea surface temperatures reaching 5°C higher than average.

Marine heatwaves are extreme rises in ocean temperature over an extended period of time. Their magnitude and frequency have harmful impacts on marine ecosystems, threaten marine biodiversity and negatively impact fisheries, aquaculture and tourism industries.

Higher water temperatures associated with marine heatwaves can also cause extreme weather events such as tropical storms and hurricanes and disrupt the water cycle, making floods, droughts and wildfires on land more likely.

As global ocean temperatures continue to rise, marine heatwaves have become more widespread and are only expected to increase in intensity, duration and frequency in the future owing to human-induced climate change.

Predicting marine heatwave occurrence and duration, as well as understanding their impacts on marine ecosystems, is essential and can help protect ecosystems and local communities.

CAREHeat (deteCtion and threAts of maRinE Heat waves), an ESA-funded project, aims to develop novel strategies to identify marine heatwaves, assess their status and trends and understand their impact on marine life.

The project, which began in March 2022, used near-real time sea surface temperature data available from the Copernicus Marine Service, and has been able to detect and monitor the Mediterranean marine heatwave that occurred this summer.