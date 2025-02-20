Applications MTG-S1 and Sentinel-4 take a step closer to space 07/05/2025 546 views 21 likes

Fresh from the cleanroom in Bremen, Germany, the second of the Meteosat Third Generation satellites and the first instrument for the Copernicus Sentinel-4 mission have arrived at Cape Canaveral harbour, in the US.

The Sentinel-4 instrument, which will monitor air quality over Europe, sits on board the MTG-Sounder (MTG-S) satellite. The latter, which carries the MTG-S Infrared Sounder, is one of the three MTG satellites that will provide improved data for weather forecasting and storm detection.

MTG-S1 and Sentinel-4 arrive in Florida We last saw the satellite and its two instruments in the cleanroom at OHB headquarters in Bremen, where it had completed functional and environmental testing and integration. It was then packed up ready for shipping. The satellite travelled in a safe container on board the MN Colibri cargo ship, which left Bremen harbour on 23 April. This leg of the journey, across the Atlantic, was completed yesterday, 6 May, and the satellite is today being unloaded.

The ESA project team, together with colleagues from OHB, Thales and Eumesat, were at the dock to welcome MTG-S1 on arrival. Once the satellite container is offloaded, it will be transported to Astrotech facilities, where preparation for launch will take place in the coming weeks. This marks the start of the launch campaign, the final stage in a journey of development and testing aimed at elevating weather forecasting to a new level. “This will be the first time Europe has an infrared sounder in geostationary orbit, so it’s an innovative mission that will bring real benefits for weather forecasting and understanding the composition of the atmosphere,” said ESA’s MTG Project Manager, James Champion. “Together with MTG’s imager satellites, we can obtain a complete weather picture on fast-developing storms, cloud formation and lightning data. It’s a huge milestone to see the satellite arrive in Cape Canaveral and we now look forward to the launch in July.”

MTG-S1 and Sentinel-4 arrive at Cape Canaveral harbour And ESA’s Project Manager for the Sentinel-4 mission, Giorgio Bagnasco, added: “This is indeed an important step towards preparing this mission for launch. I am grateful to the team at ESA, all of whom have dedicated their knowledge and expertise to the Sentinel-4 mission, which will improve the lives of the European citizens by providing data for air quality forecasts and health warnings.” Simonetta Cheli, Director of ESA’s Earth Observation Programmes, said, “For all the teams involved in the two missions, it’s really gratifying to see the satellite and its instruments arrive safely in the US. We are now a step nearer to delivering data that will improve air quality and weather forecasting for communities in Europe and North Africa. I would like to extend my continued thanks to the people and companies who have contributed, underlining the strength of European cooperation, partnership and dedication.” In July, the satellite will be placed in geostationary orbit at 36 000 km above the equator.