Register for ESA’s Living Planet Symposium in Bonn

The time has come to register to attend the European Space Agency’s Living Planet Symposium – one of the largest Earth observation conferences in the world. Taking place on 23–27 May 2022 in Bonn, Germany, and jointly organised with the German Aerospace Center, this prestigious event allows all attendees to hear first-hand about the latest scientific findings on our planet. Attendees will also hear how observing Earth from space supports environmental research and action to combat the climate crisis, learn about novel Earth observing technologies and, importantly, learn about the new opportunities emerging in the rapidly changing sector of Earth observation.

This renowned event not only attracts scientists and academics, but also those working in the space industry, institutional stakeholders, data users, students and citizens. In short, the week-long symposium is open to everyone – to attend in person you just need to register by 9 May. Please note that the symposium will be an in-person event and not remote, thanks to the decline of COVID. Held every three years, each Living Planet Symposium is bigger than the last, reflecting the increasing importance of observing Earth from space in providing critical evidence for global policy on combatting climate change and for action on challenges such as the decarbonisation of Europe by 2050 as outlined in Europe’s Green Deal. While Earth observation data remain key to advancing science, it is also essential for a rapidly growing number of everyday practical applications. Commercial companies too are increasingly basing their business plans on the availability of satellite data. In short, Earth observation is no longer the preserve of science but are an essential part of daily life – and however satellite data are used they ultimately benefit society and the economy.

World Conference Center Bonn, Plenary Building The symposium will bring together scientists and researchers as well as industry and users of Earth observation data from all over the world to present and discuss the latest findings on Earth science and advances in Earth observation technologies. Moreover, this extraordinary event also offers unique forums for decision-makers to be better equipped with information, for partnerships to be forged and formalised, for space industries to join the conversation, for students to learn, and for all to explore innovative concepts such as New Space, the digital transformation and commercialisation. Living Planet Symposium 2022, which has been organised with the support of the German Aerospace Center DLR, will focus on initiatives addressing the role of Earth observation in Europe’s Green Deal and global climate change, and challenges such as sustainable development and food security, as well as novel Earth observing techniques. As well as the wealth sessions on Earth system science and satellite missions, there will also be a wide range of sessions focusing on advances in artificial intelligence, digital twins of Earth, new commercial opportunities, international relations, the upcoming ESA Ministerial Council in 2022, and more. A range of ‘agora’ events where participants can gather and engage with stakeholders and specialists in an interactive setting to develop new ideas and collaborations.

ESA and DLR look forward to seeing you there. More information about this exciting event can be found at the Living Planet Symposium website. Deadline for registration is 9 May 2022.