Watch live: Launch of the next Earth-observing satellite SEOSAT-Ingenio

Watch the launch of SEOSAT-Ingenio, the Spanish high-resolution land imaging mission, on ESA Web TV on Tuesday 17 November from 02:30 CET (16 November 22:30 local time in Kourou).

SEOSAT-Ingenio will be launched on a Vega rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on Tuesday 17 November at 02:52 CET (16 November 22:52 local time in Kourou). The weather will be monitored constantly until the precise moment of liftoff to determine whether or not to authorise the launch.

Join as experts from ESA, Spain’s Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) of the Ministry of Science and Innovation, Arianespace and Airbus discussing details regarding the mission.

Follow online

Tune in to ESA Web TV 02:30-04:40 CET to watch the launch live.

