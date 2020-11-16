Watch live: Launch of the next Earth-observing satellite SEOSAT-Ingenio
Watch the launch of SEOSAT-Ingenio, the Spanish high-resolution land imaging mission, on ESA Web TV on Tuesday 17 November from 02:30 CET (16 November 22:30 local time in Kourou).
SEOSAT-Ingenio will be launched on a Vega rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on Tuesday 17 November at 02:52 CET (16 November 22:52 local time in Kourou). The weather will be monitored constantly until the precise moment of liftoff to determine whether or not to authorise the launch.
Join as experts from ESA, Spain’s Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) of the Ministry of Science and Innovation, Arianespace and Airbus discussing details regarding the mission.
Follow online
Tune in to ESA Web TV 02:30-04:40 CET to watch the launch live.
Zooming in on our planet
SEOSAT–Ingenio, which stands for Spanish Earth-observation satellite, carries a state-of-the-art dual camera that has the ability to image Earth’s land with a resolution of 2.5 m. It has the capability to look sideways, enabling it to access any point on Earth within just three days.
Information from SEOSAT–Ingenio will be used by different Spanish civil, institutional and government users, but also provide information for a wide variety of applications. These include cartography, monitoring land use, urban development and water management. The data will also be used to help map natural disasters such as floods, wildfires and earthquakes.
While SEOSAT–Ingenio is a Spanish national mission, it is the result of an international collaborative effort. The mission is funded by Spain’s Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) of the Ministry of Science and Innovation, but developed by ESA in the context of the European Earth Observation Architecture.