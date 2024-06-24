Applications Save the date: ESA’s Living Planet Symposium 2025 24/06/2024 453 views 3 likes

Save the date for ESA’s next Living Planet Symposium, set for 23–27 June 2025 at the Austria Center Vienna. Held every three years, this premier Earth observation conference continues to expand in both size and scope. With the climate crisis intensifying, this event emphasises transitioning from ‘observation to climate action and sustainability for Earth’. Don't miss it!

Living Planet Symposium 2025 Data from satellites orbiting our planet are essential for advancing Earth science, which in turn provides solid evidence to support environmental and climate policies. Additionally, the demand for satellite data is rapidly growing to support applications that benefit daily life, businesses and the commercial sector. As Earth observation becomes increasingly central to numerous sectors, each ESA Living Planet Symposium attracts more participants than the last. These symposia unite scientists and researchers from around the world to share and discuss the latest in Earth science and observation technologies.

Austria Center Vienna Beyond presentations and discussions, these events serve as an opportunity for decision-makers to gain crucial insights into our rapidly changing world, for participants to forge partnerships and engage with the space industry, and to delve into New Space concepts like the digital transformation and commercialisation. The events are also a destination for students to learn and take part in experiments. The Living Planet Symposium 2025, which is being organised with the support of the Austrian Research Promotion Agency and Austria’s Federal Ministry of Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology promises to be all of this and more – taking participants from Earth observation to climate action and sustainability for our planet.

The main aims of the event are: Earth Science Frontiers

To prove how exploiting existing and new mission data strengthens our understanding and modelling capabilities of the various interconnected systems of our planet. Climate Action and Sustainability Challenges

To demonstrate how Earth observation supports monitoring, mitigation and adaptation efforts to tackle environmental and societal challenges, thereby reducing the impacts of crises. Earth Observation Missions

To showcase findings from ESA’s Earth observation science, Copernicus and meteorological missions along with results from national programmes. Additionally, to present new concepts for sensors, missions and data products. Digital Innovation and Green Solutions

To explore the integration of digital technologies and tools to enable green solutions to revolutionise the market landscape. And to illustrate innovations in ground operational frameworks and their impact on operational efficiency, interoperability, data management and operational services. Partnerships with Industry for New Applications

To stress the importance of building on existing partnerships and nurturing new alliances to widen access to capital to boost commercialisation, and further encourage dialogue within the New Space ecosystem. Global Cooperation and Policy Support

To highlight the impact and the adoption of space infrastructures and data in supporting European and international institutions, enabling policies and cooperation across diverse sectors encompassing energy, climate and sustainability.

More information on this exciting event, including details on submitting abstracts, the full programme and how to register will follow, but for now block your diaries and calendars for 23–27 June 2025.