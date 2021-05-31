Save the date: Living Planet Symposium 2022

It’s time to block your agendas to make sure you don’t miss out on the biggest Earth observation conference in the world – ESA’s next Living Planet Symposium, which is set to take place on 23–27 May 2022 at the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany.

Held every three years, each symposium has proved bigger and better than the last, reflecting the rapidly increasing importance and interest in ‘taking the pulse of our planet from space’.

As our natural world continues to fall victim to the consequences of climate change and environments suffer under the demands of modern life, it has never been more important to monitor change and understand how Earth works as a system. Satellites orbiting Earth are the only real way of getting a full picture of our changing world – which is essential input for international climate and environmental policy.

The Living Planet Symposia bring together scientists and researchers from all over the world to present and discuss the latest findings on Earth science and advances in Earth observation technologies. Moreover, these extraordinary events also offer unique forums for decision-makers to be better equipped with information, for partnerships to be forged and formalised, for space industries to join the conversation, for students to learn, and for all to explore the concepts of New Space such as the digital transformation and commercialisation.

The Living Planet Symposium 2022, which is being organised with the support of the German Aerospace Center DLR, promises to be all of this and more.