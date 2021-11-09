ESA title
Arctic community and infrastructure
Applications

Satellites pinpoint communities at risk of permafrost thaw

09/11/2021 1188 views 66 likes
ESA / Applications / Observing the Earth / Space for our climate

Thawing permafrost in the Arctic is already unleashing methane and carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, exacerbating global temperature rise. As well adding to the climate crisis, this ground, which has been frozen for thousands of years, is becoming unstable and causing serious issues for local communities. For the first time, data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 missions along with artificial intelligence have been used to offer a complete overview of the Arctic to identify communities and infrastructure that will be at risk over the next 30 years.

The research, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, describes how the visible traces of human presence, or ‘human footprint’, across the Arctic’s land, which is prone to thaw, has increased by 15% during the last two decades.

Permafrost is frozen soil, rock or sediment – sometimes hundreds of metres thick. To be classified as permafrost, the ground has to have been frozen for at least two years, but much of the sub-surface ground in the polar regions has remained frozen since the ice age.

Permafrost holds carbon-based remains of vegetation and animals that froze before decomposition could set in. Rising global temperatures are causing permafrost to thaw and release long-held methane and carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. This thawing process is also destabilising the ground, affecting infrastructure such as roads, pipelines and buildings.

Annett Bartsch, from b.geos GmbH and member of ESA’s Climate Change Initiative Permafrost Project, said, “We used Climate Change Initiative permafrost ground-temperature trends going back to 1997 and extrapolated them to 2050, allowing us to predict where the temperature of the ground, down to a depth of two metres, will be over 0°C by 2050. We see that 55% of the infrastructure currently located on permafrost and within 100 km of the Arctic coastline – infrastructure on which communities rely – is likely to be affected.”

At risk of thawing permafrost
At risk of thawing permafrost

Developed by ESA and its Member States, the Climate Change Initiative generates robust, long-term global satellite datasets for over 21 key components of the Earth system. Observations from ESA’s 40-year satellite archive as well as current ESA missions, the Copernicus Sentinels and ESA third-party missions all contribute to these datasets, known as Essential Climate Variables.

“We then used high-resolution data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, which carries an advanced radar instrument, and data from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, which carries a camera-like instrument, along with artificial intelligence to identify communities and assets that are vulnerable to thawing permafrost,” continued Dr Bartsch.

The map above shows, precisely, areas of visible human presence in percentage of land cover that will be affected.

The research supports the EU’s Horizon 2020 Nunataryuk project, which focuses on Arctic coastal communities. Most human activity in the Arctic takes place along permafrost coasts. Permafrost thaw is exposing these coasts to rapid change, change that threatens the rich biodiversity and puts pressure on communities.

The latest Climate Change Initiative Permafrost time series offers the first circumpolar information on the state of the permafrost and recent changes at a scale of 1 km. It allows for a circumpolar assessment of regions that are prone to change and points to regions where more detailed monitoring is needed to capture impacts at local levels.

For example, this research on human activities in the Arctic reveals that western Siberia, home to much infrastructure associated with oil and gas extraction, will be particularly affected – this can also be seen clearly in the map.

Related Articles

Story
Thawing permafrost
Applications

Permafrost thaw could release bacteria and viruses

22/10/2021 8760 views 125 likes
Read
Story
Average ground temperature 2007-2018
Applications

Long-term permafrost record details Arctic thaw

16/12/2020 4590 views 93 likes
Read
Story
Applications

Picturing permafrost in the Arctic

25/02/2020 8682 views 45 likes
Read

Related Links

Focus on
Applications

Observing the Earth

Open
Mission
Applications

Copernicus Sentinel-1

Open
Mission
Applications

Copernicus Sentinel-2

Open
Focus on
Applications

ESA's Climate Change Initiative

Open
Focus on
Permafrost thaw
Applications

Climate Change Initiative: Permafrost project

Open
Focus on
EO science for society
Applications

Earth Observation Science for Society

Open
Focus on
ESA Polar Science Cluster logo
Applications

ESA Polar Science Cluster

Open
Focus on
Scientific publications link icon
Applications

Environmental Research Letters

Expanding infrastructure and growing anthropogenic impacts along Arctic coasts

Open
Focus on
b-geos icon
Applications

b.geos

Open
Focus on
Applications

EU Horizon 2000 Nunataryuk

Open
Focus on

COP26

UN Climate Change Conference 2021

Open