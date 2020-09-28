Watch Φ-week live

At 09:30 today, ESA’s third edition of the Φ-week event will commence. Φ-week 2020 will be fully digital and will highlight innovation in Earth observation and showcase the latest achievements in Earth observation science, technology and applications.

Φ-week 2020 focuses on how Earth observation can contribute to the concept of Digital Twin Earth – an interactive digital replica of our planet, based on the combination of Earth observation data, in situ measurements and artificial intelligence. The event will feature exciting speakers and give you the chance to connect and network with scientists, educators, developers, students, start-ups, global industries and institutions in the field of space.

This event is being streamed live on ESA Web TV , see full programme below. The audience will be able to interact with the speakers by asking questions on the @ESA_EO Twitter account (using both hashtags #askESA and #Phiweek).

Programme (all times in CEST)

Monday 28 September

09:30–11:00: Opening Session

Φ-week 2020 opens with key speakers including ESA’s Director General, Jan Wörner, ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Josef Aschbacher, ECMWF’S Director General, Florence Rabier, European Commission’s Deputy Director General for Defence Industry and Space, Pierre Delsaux, as well as Director General of DG CONNECT at the European Commission, Roberto Viola and Nuria Oliver, co-founder of ELLIS.

11:10-12:10: Digital Twin Earth Perspectives

This session will feature talks from academia and industry presenting different perspectives for a European Digital Twin Earth development.

12:20-13:50: AI for Digital Twin Earth

This session discusses the role of artificial intelligence for Digital Twin Earth.

14:30–16:30: Digital Twin Earth Experiences in the World

This session focuses on the practical implementation of Digital Twins and the potential application areas for a Digital Twin Earth in the real world.

Tuesday 29 September:

09:30–11:00: Infrastructure for Digital Twin Earth

This session presents and discusses the computational tools and infrastructure requirements needed to build a Digital Twin Earth.

11:30–13:30: Downstream Industry for Digital Twin Earth I

Session 1 of 2. Learn how Downstream Industries can contribute to Digital Twin Earth.

14:30–16:00: Earth System in the Digital Twin Earth

Learn more about how the Earth System can be represented in a Digital Twin Earth, and what cutting-edge Earth science results can be expected.

16:30-17:30: Digital Twin Earth Precursor Activities

In preparation for the future Digital Twin Earth implementation activities, ESA is launching a number of precursor studies fostering a fast reaction in the community to bring together different expertise and emerging capabilities in ESA Member Statutes to support the definition of the Digital Twin Earth. This session will present an initial set of activities addressing a wide range of different thematic domains and use cases.

Wednesday 20 September:

09:30–11:00: Downstream Industry for Digital Twin Earth - II

Session 2 of 2. Learn how Downstream Industries can contribute to Digital Twin Earth.