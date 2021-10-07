Watch live: ESA Φ-week

Focusing on the New Space economy and innovations in Earth observation, ESA’s fourth Φ-week kicks off on Monday 11 October. Join us live for two of the main sessions: the Opening session on Monday at 10:30 CEST and the Blending New Space Technologies and Services session on Tuesday at 16:00 CEST.

However, part of this not-to-be-missed event can be enjoyed by all – simply tune into ESA’s Web TV and follow the live transmission links.

As the world starts to return to normality in the wake of the COVID pandemic, this year’s Φ-week is a hybrid event, with registered participants attending virtually and invited speakers present at ESA’s Centre for Earth Observation in Italy.

The speakers include Toni Tolker-Nielsen, ESA Acting Director of Earth Observation Programmes; Ekaterini Kavvada, Director of Innovation and Outreach at the European Commission’s DG DEFIS; Kris Peeters, Vice President of the European Investment Bank; Mark Boggett, co-founder and CEO of Seraphim Capital; and Rafal Modrzewski CEO and co-founder of ICEYE.

Monday 11 October 10:30–12:00: Opening Starting with a welcome address by ESA Director General, Josef Aschbacher, this year’s Φ-week opening session includes talks from a panel of experts all discussing their visions of New Space.

Tuesday 12 October 16:00–17:00: Blending New Space Technologies

Discussions in this session focus on the ‘space silo mentality’ and how to break down the traditional barriers.

The event features high-level decision-makers from ESA’s Earth Observation Programme, Telecommunication and Integrated Application and Navigation directorates, together with ESA’s Director General and representatives from different industries. They will discuss key elements in European strategy to develop a strong New Space sector across the technological borders of space, such as the Space Connectivity programme, the Destination Earth initiative, Copernicus and more – and the key roles that ESA and industry can play.

Over the course of the week, the event, as a whole, will highlight how the New Space economy is developing in Europe alongside fierce competition worldwide, and how it can contribute to the EU Green Deal, Digital Europe Programme, Destination Earth initiative, UN Sustainable Development Goals and, in general, in context with the EU Space Strategy and the European space sector.

This is the fourth edition of Φ-week, but looking back at previous editions, it is clear that Φ-week can claim numerous successes. For example, the focus of the 2019 edition was artificial intelligence and just two years later, at Φ-week 2021, the first image was presented from the Φ-sat-1 mission, the first AI technology carried on a European Earth observation mission. Last year, Digital Twin Earth took centre stage, and this concept is now flourishing with ESA and partners in the process of making it a reality for the benefit of a green and digital Europe.

Remember to tune into ESA’s Web TV to get a ringside seat of these two sessions selected to be livestreamed.