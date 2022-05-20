Watch live: Living Planet Symposium 2022

The time has finally come for ESA’s Living Planet Symposium – one of the largest Earth observation conferences in the world. Follow our live streaming all week on ESA Web TV , starting with the Opening Ceremony on Monday 23 May at 09:00 (CEST).

Selected sessions will be streamed live from Bonn on ESA Web TV , as noted in the programme below. The full programme is available at the Living Planet Symposium website .

The symposium also focuses on emerging space technologies and the new opportunities emerging in the rapidly changing sector of Earth observation.

Held on 23–27 May in Bonn, Germany, the Living Planet Symposium brings together scientists and researchers, as well as industry and users of Earth observation data, from all over the world to present and discuss the latest findings on Earth science and how satellite data support environmental research and action to combat the climate crisis.

Monday 23 May

9:00-11:00 – Opening

Starting with a welcome address by ESA Director General, Josef Aschbacher, the opening session includes talks from key people including ESA Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Simonetta Cheli, ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, Federal Government Coordinator of German Aerospace Policy, Anna Christmann, Acting Director for Space at the European Commission, Paraskevi Papantoniou, the Mayor of Bonn, Katja Dörner, as well as high-level representatives of partner international organisations including ECMWF’S Director General, Florence Rabier, Director General of the German Space Agency, Walther Pelzer and Eumetsat's Director General, Philip Evans.

14:15-15:45 – Space for a Green Future Accelerator

The climate crisis is the most urgent challenge faced by humankind. As part of one of the three ‘Accelerators’ that will drive Europe’s increased use of space, the Space for a Green Future Accelerator will help Europe act to mitigate climate change. The audience will hear how it will provide actionable information, helping form the baseline for effective European adaptation strategies to support the Green Deal.

16:00-18:15 – International collaboration in Earth observation

This session brings together international space agencies and partners to present and discuss their current Earth observation missions and their plans for the future.

Tuesday 24 May

9:00-12:45 – Ministerial Council 2022

With ESA’s Ministerial Council taking place in November, this session not only allows the audience to hear about the Earth observation proposals being tabled, but also allows for a broad exchange to help the Executive fine-tune their plans for the future.

13:00-13:30 – Climate Detectives School Award

The four winners of the Living Planet Symposium Climate Detectives School Award present their projects and receive their prizes during a special ceremony.

14:00-17:00 – FutureEO – Pioneering world-class science missions for Earth

This session focuses on ESA’s core Earth Observation research and development programme, FutureEO. The audience can hear about the way this key programme retains Europe as a world-leader in all aspects of observing Earth from space and, importantly, what’s next.

18:00-19:00 – Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture

The session provides an overview on the agricultural policy of the federal government with a focus on the benefits of geoinformation for agriculture and climate-related issues.

Wednesday 25 May

9:00-10:30 – The global climate: a status update

Leading researchers and policy-makers discuss the best available bio-geophysical science underpinning past, present and future climate change and the need for systematic observations from space.

10:40-12:10 – Supporting national action towards Paris Goals – the evolving role of observations

This session provides an overview of capabilities and opportunities that observing Earth from space present in relation to monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, supporting actions and decision-making frameworks to build climate resilience, the ‘globally local’ agenda for applications.

13:00-14:40 – International coordination for spaceborne synthetic aperture radar data acquisition, processing and analysis for Earth science and applications

This session explores the possibility of coordinating planned synthetic aperture radar missions as a constellation and the resulting benefits for users.

17:00-18:30 – Gorner – reflections on glaciers in a changing climate, with astronaut Luca Parmitano

Following a screening of the Gorner Glacier documentary featuring ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano, scientists discuss the changes taking place and the role of satellite data in providing evidence of change.

Thursday 26 May

09:00-10:30 – New Space & Commercialisation in Earth observation

Currently valued at €300bn, the global space economy could grow to as much as €1trn by 2040. The exponential growth of the commercial dimension touches all space sectors, with a strong push on the EO commercial market. While still largely relying on government funding and investments, commercialisation is progressing rapidly. New companies with high levels of private capital, the use of new technologies and business philosophy, and the convergence with the IT sector form the basis of what is called 'New Space'. The panel will focus on the entrepreneurial journey of leading actors in the New Space ecosystem, the challenges and the lesson learned as well as the present and future role of ESA in the scaling up of the business.

13:30-15:10 – Earth observation national missions, strategy and programmes

Representatives from various national space agencies present their current Earth observation programmes as well as their strategy for the future.

17:00-19:00 – Living Planet Talks

Shaped to improve the public’s understanding of New Space, the Living Planet Talks includes a range of presentations and discussions on this multifaceted topic.

Friday 27 May

10:30-12:30 – Living Planet Symposium 2022 highlights

Highlights of Living Planet Symposium will bring the week to a close.

Social media

Don't forget to join the conversation on social media! Follow ESA Earth observation on Twitter and Instagram.