Seven ways navigation tech contributes to sustainability

What does satellite navigation have to do with sustainable development? Quite a lot, in fact. Satnav and other positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) technologies provide critical data that support green solutions across numerous sectors. From enabling smart mobility to optimising energy grids and facilitating precision farming, the potential for PNT to drive sustainability is immense.

Through ESA’s Navigation Innovation and Support Programme (NAVISP), companies and organisations are developing cutting-edge solutions that harness positioning, navigation and timing technologies. Many of these efforts, particularly in transportation, enhance efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. The benefits aren’t limited to mobility; innovative concepts developed under NAVISP enable green practices in agriculture, energy, urban planning and much more. With support from NAVISP, companies and institutions can reduce the risks inherent in developing innovative solutions. Below, you can explore some of the recent NAVISP projects that have been proven feasible. Many are progressing towards market readiness, with some already available to users.

Earth Miles Earth Miles is a reward programme based on points to incentivise the use of sustainable transportation, ultimately contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Earth Miles has thousands of users across Denmark. The product builds on top of the company’s existing product, a public transport payment card and app with PNT-powered services that can determine the mode of transport used, distance travelled and time. Earth Miles is a project by SkipIt (DK) and their partners.

AGCBox AGCBox is a positioning and guidance system that leverages satellite data to assist autonomous vehicles in agricultural environments. Designed to assist farmers in eco-friendly practices, it supports mechanical weeding eliminating the need for harmful chemicals. This solution can achieve a position accuracy of ±2 cm and a velocity accuracy of ±0.02 m/s, precisely controlling motors for tracks, wheels and other farming implements. This solution not only promotes sustainable agricultural practices and reduces carbon footprint, but also enhances farming efficiency and enables data-driven decision-making. AGCBox is developed by AgreenCulture (FR). GNSS-R Technology for Water Leaks Detection is an instrument designed to localise water losses in underground pipelines. It can be installed in any vehicle, enabling real-time monitoring as it moves over water pipelines. Using scatterometry technology, the device accurately detects the sections with different moisture content than the average measurements, pinpointing water leaks. This solution by Cosmic (IT) will result in significant savings in both time and water resources.

GridCell is a technology designed to address escalating demands and challenges in modern power grid management. It combines five technologies, including precise timing reference that stems from combining GNSS with alternative back-up timing sources. GridCell promotes resilience, efficiency, renewable energy adoption and decentralised energy distribution, all of which are critical components of a more sustainable future. GridCell is being developed by Powerline (UK). GreenAsphalt is a satellite-enabled solution for road repair, optimising the separation and volume control of milled material. Using GNSS, it accurately collects 3D data during milling and controls subsequent passes, eliminating the need for extensive pre-surveying. The system's precision will ensure optimal surface flatness, leading to long-lasting repairs and less maintenance. It will also reduce resource waste, lower emissions from construction machinery and promote efficient recycling of materials. GreenAsphalt is a project by Exact Control System (CZ). Arli is a project to build a fleet of uncrewed ground vehicles to patrol the city and detect tasks that need to be taken care of by service staff, for example vegetation maintenance and damage in roads. The aim is to have robots equipped with GNSS, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology and other positioning and navigation technologies that allow it to create 3D scans of the city. This project is currently being developed by DTU Space in collaboration with the Municipality of Aarhus, Capra Robotics and Bygkontrol and is expected to reduce resource wastage and promote environmentally responsible urban upkeep.

Satellite-assisted berthing The Grimaldi Satellite-Assisted Berthing project is leading the way in sustainable port operations by using advanced satellite technology. This initiative integrates augmented reality (AR) with satellite systems to offer captains improved and precise guidance in berthing manoeuvres, reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The project is led by Grimaldi (IT) and supported by partners like Kongsberg (NO).

About NAVISP ESA navigation specialists are supporting cutting-edge European companies in the development of new PNT technologies and services – in support of Europe's industrial competitiveness, autonomy and leadership. The result is ESA’s Navigation Innovation and Support Programme, NAVISP. NAVISP is looking into all kinds of clever ideas about the future of satellite navigation and positioning, navigation and timing: ways to improve satellite navigation, alternative positioning systems and new navigation services and applications. For more information, visit the NAVISP webpage.