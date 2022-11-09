Beam-hopping JoeySat launched

An advanced broadband satellite that will demonstrate next-generation 5G connectivity by providing high-speed internet services has launched into space.

The beam-hopping satellite – nicknamed JoeySat after a baby kangaroo – will connect thousands of people travelling by air, sea or on land.

It was launched into low Earth orbit on 20 May on board a Space X Falcon 9 from Vandenberg in California.

Beam-hopping satellites can rapidly switch their focus between different locations, enabling a single satellite to serve people living and travelling over a wide geographical area. Such satellites can also vary the power of their signals, instantly responding to surges in customer demand, for example, during emergencies when many people need to communicate with each other.

Developed under the Sunrise Partnership Project between ESA and telecommunications operator OneWeb with support from the UK Space Agency, JoeySat will demonstrate key technologies for OneWeb’s next generation constellation.

JoeySat’s fully digital and state-of-the-art payload was built using off-the-shelf components and a lean management style in less than a year after the contract was signed between ESA and OneWeb.

Its advanced digital regenerative payload was built by Satixfy in the UK and the payload environmental tests were completed in the UK.