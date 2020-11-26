ESA title
First map of global shipping captured by the ESAIL satellite
Applications

ESAIL’s first map of global shipping

26/11/2020 4567 views 156 likes
ESA / Applications / Telecommunications & Integrated Applications

The ESAIL microsatellite for tracking ships at sea has captured 57 000 messages in its first 24 hours of operation, using advanced on-board processing algorithms.

The high-performance satellite was developed as a Partnership Project to help European and Canadian space companies succeed in the competitive global telecommunications market.

Launched on 2 September aboard an Arianespace Vega from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, ESAIL has now completed the first phase of its in-orbit commission.

The satellite makes the seas safer by enabling industry, maritime authorities and governments to monitor fisheries, manage fleets, protect the environment and monitor security.

It tracks ships worldwide by detecting messages that ships radio-broadcast with their automatic identification systems, enabling them to be identified even when away from coastal-based monitoring stations.

The satellite was built by LuxSpace under an ESA Partnership Project with the Canadian operator exactEarth. The full team is proud of the impressive first results.

The project was supported by the Luxembourg Space Agency and other ESA member states.

ESA’s Partnership Projects aim to develop sustainable end-to-end systems, right up to in-orbit validation.

Related Articles

Story
Applications

Satellites for safer seas

28655 views 77 likes
Read
Story
Applications

ESAIL maritime satellite launched

03/09/2020 709 views 11 likes
Read
Story
The ESAIL satellite prior to encapsulation
Applications

ESAIL maritime satellite ready for launch

12/06/2020 3118 views 56 likes
Read
Story
The ESAIL satellite is loaded onto a Cargolux plane
Applications

ESAIL maritime satellite departs for launch site

17/02/2020 1314 views 22 likes
Read
Story
ESAIL microsatellite completes environmental tests
Applications

ESAIL undergoes its final preparations for launch

08/07/2019 2970 views 52 likes
Read
Story
Signing of the ESAIL launch contract
Applications

Maritime microsatellite ESAIL to test the waters as launch …

09/05/2019 3455 views 54 likes
Read