ESA title
Iris artist impression
Applications

ESA acts to make air travel greener

27/10/2021 1281 views 40 likes
ESA / Applications / Telecommunications & Integrated Applications

Air passengers will soon be able to cut their carbon footprint when travelling on flights that are routed using satellites.

An agreement signed today between satellite company Inmarsat and the European Satellite Services Provider, which represents air traffic controllers from seven European countries, will enable final tests of the space-based system to be conducted and evaluated. It is expected to be introduced across Europe by 2023.

ESA has worked with Inmarsat to develop a space-enabled digital alternative to traditional air traffic control that enables pilots to take more efficient trajectories, saving fuel and cutting carbon emissions.

The system – called Iris – uses satellites to exchange data with aircraft, supplementing the terrestrial communications system with digital position reports, clearances and runway conditions, sent via telecommunications satellites between cockpits and air traffic control centres.

Flight plans can be continually updated during the flight to maintain an optimal trajectory towards the destination, minimising the fuel burned and the carbon dioxide emitted.

Iris was first tested on planes flying over Europe in 2018 and debuted in the US on a new Boeing 737-9 operated by Alaska Airlines earlier this year.

Today’s agreement is between Inmarsat and the European Satellite Services Provider, a company founded by seven air navigation service providers from France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK to operate and provide services for a satellite-based navigation system managed by the European Commission called the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service.

It aims to manage final testing and certification – which includes certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency ahead of commercial rollout across Europe. The agreement was signed today at the World Air Traffic Management Congress in Madrid.

Iris will implement its improvements under the European Commission’s single European sky air traffic management research programme, which promises to boost efficiency, capacity and performance of air traffic management worldwide.

The teams at the World Air Traffic Management Congress in Madrid
The teams at the World Air Traffic Management Congress in Madrid

John Broughton, Senior Vice President of Aircraft Operations and Safety Services at Inmarsat, said: “There is monumental support within the aviation industry for modernising air traffic management. The benefits for airlines and passengers are vast, from faster and more efficient flight routes with less delays, to improvements in environment efficiencies, including less fuel usage and carbon dioxide emissions.”

Charlotte Neyret, Chief Executive Officer of the European Satellite Services Provider, said: “The Iris programme is a game-changer for the aviation industry, providing the most advanced new technology to complement datalink communications and meet the challenge of digital, greener and sustainable air travel. The ESSP has been working on this important programme with Inmarsat and ESA for several years and we are proud to now expand our involvement. We will provide the full range of ESSP's expertise in implementing and operating mission-critical services to ensure that Iris will offer the highest quality of service to all aviation stakeholders."

Elodie Viau, Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications at ESA, said: “ESA is proud to work with Inmarsat and the European Satellite Services Provider to digitalise air space and reduce the environmental impact of flying, while simultaneously improving the efficiency of the aviation industry. The digitalisation of our skies will lead to a greener environment, a better passenger experience, and a more competitive European economy.”

Related Articles

Story
ESA and Inmarsat sign agreement to use satellites for air traffic management
Applications

Satellite-enabled air traffic control system takes to the s…

03/10/2019 2252 views 20 likes
Read
Story
Applications

Space tech poised to make air travel greener and more effic…

13/03/2019 2741 views 57 likes
Read
Video 00:03:07
Play
Applications

Iris: satcom for aviation

31/07/2018 4664 views 52 likes
Play