ESA title
Applications

ESA boosts the satellite-enabled 5G media market

21/06/2022 1126 views 43 likes
ESA / Applications / Telecommunications & Integrated Applications

Film fans, gamers and future metaverse users will be able to experience high-quality videos, games and extended reality environments live and uninterrupted from anywhere, as satellites link up with terrestrial-based next-generation 5G and 6G connectivity.

Today ESA signed an agreement to work with the European Broadcast Union – an alliance of public service media organisations – that will enable Europe to gain a lead in media content delivery as well as maintaining its technical autonomy.

Next-generation 5G and 6G technology will provide fast and high-volume data connectivity to support the digital transformation of society, enabling new applications and services.

The media industry has been quick to embrace 5G technologies, which offer ultra-high-quality videos as well as extra fast games with very low lag times.

Telecommunications satellites will play a crucial role in enabling the seamless and ubiquitous connectivity on which 5G and 6G networks rely.

Today’s agreement – called 5G Emerge – is a partnership between ESA and the European Broadcast Union plus 20 companies from Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Under the agreement, the partners will define, develop and validate an integrated satellite and terrestrial system based on open standards to efficiently deliver high-quality content distribution services. The system will leverage on the structural advantages of satellite-base infrastructures combined with the flexibility of 5G and beyond 5G technologies to reach anyone and anywhere.

The agreement was signed between Antonio Arcidiacono, Director of Technology and Innovation at the European Broadcast Union, Jean-Pierre Choffray of satellite operator SES, Matteo Ainardi of consultants Arthur D Little and Elodie Viau, Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications at ESA.

Antonio Arcidiacono said: “Together we will build a solution that combines all satellite and terrestrial IP-based network infrastructures, guaranteeing sustainability and quality of service. It also guarantees that the network will cover 100% of the population, no matter where they are located. This is a critical requirement for public service media organisations.”

Elodie Viau said: “It is crucial for Europe to protect and enhance its autonomy when it comes to media and communications infrastructure. The 5G-Emerge project will support the digital transformation of European society, enabling new applications and services.”

Related Articles

Story
Japanese archipelago
Applications

Space-enabled 5G links Japan and Europe

08/06/2022 3228 views 71 likes
Read
Story
View of the whole Moon seen from Earth
Applications

ESA’s 5G/6G Hub used to simulate lunar connection

03/05/2022 775 views 21 likes
Read
Story
Ambulance speeds to respond
Agency

Space-enabled 5G to keep ambulance crews connected

15/03/2022 11062 views 21 likes
Read
Story
ESA 5G/6G Hub entrance
Agency

ESA 5G/6G Hub spurs industry innovation

24/02/2022 3062 views 8 likes
Read
Story
ESA 5G/6G Hub at ECSAT
Agency

ESA tests space-enabled 5G connectivity

01/02/2022 1214 views 15 likes
Read
Story
Satellite for 5G infographic
Applications

ESA spurs 5G digital connectivity

06/12/2021 1142 views 24 likes
Read
Story
Signatories of the partnership between ESA, Eureka and Celtic-Next
Applications

ESA accelerates 5G digital transformation

24/11/2021 1629 views 50 likes
Read
Video 00:02:00
Play
Applications

ESA 5G/6G Hub: space to expand connectivity

07/12/2020 17026 views 96 likes
Play