ESA boosts the satellite-enabled 5G media market

Film fans, gamers and future metaverse users will be able to experience high-quality videos, games and extended reality environments live and uninterrupted from anywhere, as satellites link up with terrestrial-based next-generation 5G and 6G connectivity.

Today ESA signed an agreement to work with the European Broadcast Union – an alliance of public service media organisations – that will enable Europe to gain a lead in media content delivery as well as maintaining its technical autonomy.

Next-generation 5G and 6G technology will provide fast and high-volume data connectivity to support the digital transformation of society, enabling new applications and services.

The media industry has been quick to embrace 5G technologies, which offer ultra-high-quality videos as well as extra fast games with very low lag times.

Telecommunications satellites will play a crucial role in enabling the seamless and ubiquitous connectivity on which 5G and 6G networks rely.

Today’s agreement – called 5G Emerge – is a partnership between ESA and the European Broadcast Union plus 20 companies from Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.