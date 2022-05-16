ESA spurs investment in space entrepreneurs

Dozens of people who have set up start-up companies and fledgling businesses are pitching their ideas to investors today, as part of an ESA Investor Forum held in Berlin.

Many of the entrepreneurs have nurtured their businesses in ESA’s various business incubation centres in Austria, Germany and Poland. Others have received business advice and financial support from ESA.

The forum is part of ESA’s efforts to encourage private investment in space – bringing Europe closer to the levels seen in the US – and to promote innovation by fast-moving private companies.

Sandra Jörg is the founder of BLACKPIN, which develops space-enabled technologies for vulnerable people living in their own homes and elderly people in care homes. Her company has developed devices that enables patients who are in danger of becoming housebound to leave their homes to go to the supermarket or for a walk in the woods, knowing that a family member or a neighbour would be alerted if they fell.

She said: “It’s really great to have support from ESA because ESA knows about technology and networking. There is no other network like ESA’s to connect with people. I am looking forward to making more connections with co-investors who are interested in space. A lot of investors look to co-invest – we are nearly there.”

Leon Haupt is one of the founders of phelas, a company that is developing a scalable, cheap and sustainable system to store renewable energy, so that it can be used when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing. The shipping-container-sized units could be placed in remote areas that are not connected to the power and communications grids and contain a high-performance insulator first developed for use in space.

He said: “Our ambition is to enable 100% renewable energy. ESA helped us to convince business angels to invest and we now have almost €1 million in private funding and €400,000 in public grants. We are in a position to sustain ourselves while we work on a proof of concept, which is mission critical to taking the next step in which we develop and build a commercial pilot system.”

Sebastian Klaus is the founder of start-up company Klaus Space Transportation, which is developing technologies to recover and reuse rockets using lightweight and environmentally friendly inflatable atmospheric decelerators. It is also developing technologies to return any type of cargo from space.

He said: “We are based in the ESA Business Incubation Centre Hessen and Baden-Württemberg. ESA has given us business and technical support and access to the network which has enabled us to conduct a drop test of the prototype inflatable atmospheric decelerator using technical support from Airbus. We are now looking to close our seed funding round and meet key investors, network and get to know them.”