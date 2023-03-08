Italian airline signs up for space-enabled flights

Passengers flying on Italy’s national carrier ITA Airways will experience fewer flight delays and greener travel thanks to pilots being able to use satellites to route their planes.

The ESA-backed Iris for aviation system connects pilots digitally to air traffic controllers via satellites, so that flight routes can be optimised. Pilots will be able to fly the most efficient routes, saving time and fuel, while cutting emissions of greenhouse gases.

The Iris system complements the outdated data communications technology that is used at present and is nearing full capacity in Europe’s congested airspace.

The European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation – Eurocontrol – has identified that improved air traffic management could cut emissions of carbon dioxide by up to 10%.

With large quantities of data relayed to and from the aircraft, Iris provides secure, reliable and fast high-bandwidth links between pilots and air traffic controllers.

ESA developed the Iris system in partnership with UK-based satellite communication company Inmarsat.

The Italian national carrier will equip all its new aircraft with the Iris technology, which is supported by air traffic controllers in 14 countries across Europe.

Five airlines have now equipped aircraft with the Iris technology: Virgin Atlantic, Jet2, and Transavia Airlines, as well as ITA Airways and easyJet.