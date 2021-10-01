Applications Join our free online Space2Connect event 01/10/2021 338 views 16 likes

The first ESA virtual conference devoted entirely to telecommunications will take place between 11 October and 14 October.

“Space2connect” will explore and discuss the emerging space-based solutions to address the challenges and opportunities of today’s and tomorrow’s digital economy. Giving an overview of satellite telecommunications business, applications and space solutions, it aims to foster partnerships and inspire new strategies. It is the first ESA conference that seeks to connect the whole of satellite communication’s upstream and downstream value chains. The conference will consist of both plenary and parallel sessions. Satellite operators, manufacturers, small and medium-sized enterprises, New Space companies, entrepreneurs, technical experts, institutions and investors will be encouraged to exchange ideas and future plans in round-table discussions.

Elodie Viau, Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications at ESA, says: “I am proud to participate in the first ever Space2Connect conference. In our interconnected world, data is like electricity and connectivity is like its distribution network. It’s all about getting the data to everyone, everywhere and all the time. “We are working with institutions, entrepreneurs and innovators in the European space industry to boost innovation and competitiveness, and support them in developing societal solutions for improving life on Earth.” Audience members will be able to choose from a wide range of parallel sessions showcasing the latest developments in advanced technology, products and services for satellite communications. Register here to join the free online conference and become one of the binding elements between today’s challenges and the future.