Space to boost secure sustainable energy supplies

Space applications, technologies and data are ready to accelerate the green transformation of the energy industry.

As part of its efforts to promote European leadership, autonomy and responsibility, ESA is partnering with power generators, energy transmission system operators and energy innovation clusters to explore how space can help in the race for secure, sustainable and affordable energy supplies.

The Task Force for Innovation in Energy Through Space was launched on 5 October in Rome at a conference on artificial intelligence and electric power organised by the Electric Power Research Institute.

The task force will act as a global collaborative platform to promote the development and demonstration of innovative space-based technologies and applications that address the clean energy ecosystem and support the growth of a sustainable green economy.

It will identify priorities for the energy industry and initiate concrete collective actions to establish innovative space services and technologies that address the identified needs, delivering long-lasting transformation of energy industry towards a more resilient, sustainable and low carbon future. It aims to develop and deliver innovative projects, demonstrations and user-driven solutions that provide green impact alongside economic sustainability.

The initiative acts on ESA’s vision and strategy to use space to combat the climate crisis. It will serve as a foundation for ESA’s Space for Green Future accelerator to help Europe act to mitigate climate change.

Elodie Viau, Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications at ESA, said: “The global energy industry is facing many challenges, including the security of energy supply, delivery at affordable prices, and the acceleration of the green transition. These challenges are fuelling innovation and paving the way to transformation. Space-based digital solutions and enhanced connectivity are key enablers in supporting the journey towards net zero.

“Through this task force, ESA will contribute to a long-lasting transformation towards a more secure, sustainable and low carbon future, which demonstrates the value of satellite connectivity and other space technologies in delivering social, economic and environmental advantages to society and to industry.”

Partners in the task force include: the European Distribution System Operators, which represents 41 electricity distribution system operators in 24 countries; the Electric Power Research Institute, a not-for-profit organisation funded by the electricity industry; the Net Zero Technology Centre, a not-for-profit organisation funded by the UK and Scottish governments; the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, an association of 250 members based in the UK; Decom North Sea, a not-for-profit membership-based trade organisation based in the UK; the Global Alliance for Sustainable Energy, an independent multi-stakeholder alliance including members from the energy industry, civil society and academia; and the India Energy Storage Alliance, an industry alliance focused on the development of advanced energy storage, green hydrogen and e-mobility technologies.

Future partnerships are planned with organisations from around the world.