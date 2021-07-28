Watch the launch of Eutelsat Quantum

Follow the launch on 30 July of a sophisticated telecommunications satellite capable of being completely repurposed while in space.

Eutelsat Quantum is the world’s first commercial fully flexible software-defined satellite.

The satellite – which will be used for data transmission and secure communications – is due to be launched on board an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Because the satellite can be reprogrammed in orbit, it can respond to changing demands during its lifetime.

Its beams can be redirected to move in almost real time to provide information to passengers on board moving ships or planes. The beams also can be easily adjusted to deliver more data when demand surges.

The satellite can detect and characterise any rogue emissions, enabling it to respond dynamically to accidental interference or intentional jamming.