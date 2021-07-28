ESA title
Eutelsat Quantum
Applications

Watch the launch of Eutelsat Quantum

28/07/2021 3028 views 64 likes
ESA / Applications / Telecommunications & Integrated Applications

Follow the launch on 30 July of a sophisticated telecommunications satellite capable of being completely repurposed while in space.

Eutelsat Quantum is the world’s first commercial fully flexible software-defined satellite.

The satellite – which will be used for data transmission and secure communications – is due to be launched on board an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Because the satellite can be reprogrammed in orbit, it can respond to changing demands during its lifetime.

Its beams can be redirected to move in almost real time to provide information to passengers on board moving ships or planes. The beams also can be easily adjusted to deliver more data when demand surges.

The satellite can detect and characterise any rogue emissions, enabling it to respond dynamically to accidental interference or intentional jamming.

The satellite will remain in orbit for its 15-year lifespan, after which it will be safely de-orbited away from Earth.

It was developed under an ESA Partnership Project with satellite operator Eutelsat and prime manufacturer Airbus.

The launch will be live streamed on ESA Web TV from 22:00 CEST on 30 July.

